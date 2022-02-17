USS Essex Underway Operations

PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 16, 2022) Aviation Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Jacklin Parish, a native of Boise, Idaho, assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), signals to an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21 aboard Essex during flight operations, Feb. 16, 2022. Sailors and Marines of Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brett McMinoway)

