Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    HSM-77 VERTREP Training Exercise Onboard NAF Atsugi [Image 5 of 8]

    HSM-77 VERTREP Training Exercise Onboard NAF Atsugi

    KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    02.17.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Rafael Avelar 

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi

    220217-N-VI040-1113 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Feb. 17, 2022) An MH-60R Seahawk helicopter, attached to the “Saberhawks” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 77 lifts a cargo pallet during a vertical replenishment training evolution onboard Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi, Japan. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW 5), Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron FIVE ONE (HSM-51) and 30 other tenant commands, and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rafael Avelar) (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rafael Avelar)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2022
    Date Posted: 02.18.2022 01:11
    Photo ID: 7057074
    VIRIN: 220217-N-VI040-1113
    Resolution: 5442x3887
    Size: 6.61 MB
    Location: KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HSM-77 VERTREP Training Exercise Onboard NAF Atsugi [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Rafael Avelar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    HSM-77 VERTREP Training Exercise Onboard NAF Atsugi
    HSM-77 VERTREP Training Exercise Onboard NAF Atsugi
    HSM-77 VERTREP Training Exercise Onboard NAF Atsugi
    HSM-77 VERTREP Training Exercise Onboard NAF Atsugi
    HSM-77 VERTREP Training Exercise Onboard NAF Atsugi
    HSM-77 VERTREP Training Exercise Onboard NAF Atsugi
    HSM-77 VERTREP Training Exercise Onboard NAF Atsugi
    HSM-77 VERTREP Training Exercise Onboard NAF Atsugi

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    VERTREP
    Naval Air Facility Atsugi
    MH-60R
    HSM-77
    HSM-37

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT