HSM-77 VERTREP Training Exercise Onboard NAF Atsugi

220217-N-VI040-1113 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Feb. 17, 2022) An MH-60R Seahawk helicopter, attached to the “Saberhawks” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 77 lifts a cargo pallet during a vertical replenishment training evolution onboard Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi, Japan. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW 5), Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron FIVE ONE (HSM-51) and 30 other tenant commands, and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rafael Avelar) (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rafael Avelar)

