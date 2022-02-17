Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    HSM-77 VERTREP Training Exercise Onboard NAF Atsugi [Image 4 of 8]

    HSM-77 VERTREP Training Exercise Onboard NAF Atsugi

    KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    02.17.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Rafael Avelar 

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi

    220217-N-VI040-1091 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Feb. 17, 2022) Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Josh Harris, from Mobile, Ala., and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 1st Class Roidy Amparo, from Miami, Fla., both assigned to the “Easy Riders” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 37 as an instructors of the Landing Signalman Enlisted (LSE) qualification course mobile training team, signal to the pilot of an MH-60R Seahawk helicopter, attached to the “Saberhawks” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 77 during a vertical replenishment training evolution onboard Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi, Japan. The LSE mobile training team qualifies Sailors in proper signaling techniques and protocol used to communicate with helicopter pilots and other ground personnel during flight deck operations aboard ships throughout the 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rafael Avelar)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2022
    Date Posted: 02.18.2022 01:11
    Photo ID: 7057073
    VIRIN: 220217-N-VI040-1091
    Resolution: 5823x4159
    Size: 10.74 MB
    Location: KANAGAWA, JP
    Hometown: MIAMI, FL, US
    Hometown: MOBILE, AL, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HSM-77 VERTREP Training Exercise Onboard NAF Atsugi [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Rafael Avelar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    HSM-77 VERTREP Training Exercise Onboard NAF Atsugi
    HSM-77 VERTREP Training Exercise Onboard NAF Atsugi
    HSM-77 VERTREP Training Exercise Onboard NAF Atsugi
    HSM-77 VERTREP Training Exercise Onboard NAF Atsugi
    HSM-77 VERTREP Training Exercise Onboard NAF Atsugi
    HSM-77 VERTREP Training Exercise Onboard NAF Atsugi
    HSM-77 VERTREP Training Exercise Onboard NAF Atsugi
    HSM-77 VERTREP Training Exercise Onboard NAF Atsugi

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    VERTREP
    Naval Air Facility Atsugi
    MH-60R
    HSM-77
    HSM-37

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT