220217-N-VI040-1065 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Feb. 17, 2022) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 1st Class Roidy Amparo, from Miami, Fla., and assigned to the “Easy Riders” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 37 as an instructor of the Landing Signalman Enlisted (LSE) course mobile training team, signals to the pilot of an MH-60R Seahawk helicopter, attached to the “Saberhawks” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 77 during a vertical replenishment training evolution onboard Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi, Japan. The LSE mobile training team qualifies Sailors in proper signaling techniques and protocol used to communicate with helicopter pilots and other ground personnel during flight deck operations aboard ships throughout the 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rafael Avelar)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.17.2022 Date Posted: 02.18.2022 01:11 Photo ID: 7057071 VIRIN: 220217-N-VI040-1065 Resolution: 6637x4741 Size: 13.46 MB Location: KANAGAWA, JP Hometown: MIAMI, FL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, HSM-77 VERTREP Training Exercise Onboard NAF Atsugi [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Rafael Avelar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.