A U.S. Marine with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 369 rearms a U.S. Marine Corps UH-1Y Venom helicopter before takeoff during Jungle Warfare Exercise (JWX 22) at Ie Shima, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 16, 2022. JWX 22 is a large-scale field training exercise focused on leveraging the integrated capabilities of joint and allied partners to strengthen all-domain awareness, maneuvers, and fires across a distributed maritime environment. (U.S. Marine photo by Lance Cpl. Kyle Chan)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2022 01:13
|Photo ID:
|7057057
|VIRIN:
|220216-M-MO098-1389
|Resolution:
|5037x3358
|Size:
|605.41 KB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, HMLA 369 supports JWX 22 [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Justin Marty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
