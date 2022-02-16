Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HMLA 369 supports JWX 22 [Image 8 of 10]

    HMLA 369 supports JWX 22

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.16.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Justin Marty 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Angel Hernandez an air crew chief with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 369 rearms a U.S. Marine Corps UH-1Y Venom helicopter before takeoff during Jungle Warfare Exercise (JWX 22) at Ie Shima, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 16, 2022. JWX 22 is a large-scale field training exercise focused on leveraging the integrated capabilities of joint and allied partners to strengthen all-domain awareness, maneuvers, and fires across a distributed maritime environment. (U.S. Marine photo by Lance Cpl. Kyle Chan)

    Date Taken: 02.16.2022
    Date Posted: 02.18.2022 01:13
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    This work, HMLA 369 supports JWX 22 [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Justin Marty, identified by DVIDS

    Japan
    Okinawa
    Aircraft
    1MAW

