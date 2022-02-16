A U.S. Marine with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 369 rearms a U.S. Marine Corps UH-1Y Venom helicopter before takeoff during Jungle Warfare Exercise (JWX 22) at Ie Shima, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 16, 2022. JWX 22 is a large-scale field training exercise focused on leveraging the integrated capabilities of joint and allied partners to strengthen all-domain awareness, maneuvers, and fires across a distributed maritime environment. (U.S. Marine photo by Lance Cpl. Kyle Chan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.16.2022 Date Posted: 02.18.2022 01:13 Photo ID: 7057062 VIRIN: 220216-M-MO098-1454 Resolution: 5021x3347 Size: 991.81 KB Location: OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, HMLA 369 supports JWX 22 [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Justin Marty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.