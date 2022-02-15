611 ACOMS conduct cyber defense activities in remote Arctic location

A U.S. Air Force C-12 Huron warms up before picking up the 611th Air Communications Squadron Mission Defense Team at Utqiagvik, Alaska, Feb. 15, 2022. The 611th ACOMS visited the LRRS to validate the integrity of the data being received from the site. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Sullivan)

