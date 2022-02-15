Members from the 611th Air Communications Squadron Mission Defense Team deploy a cyber vulnerability assessment hunter at a Long Range Radar Site in Utqiagvik, Alaska, Feb. 15, 2022. The 611th ACOMS visited the LRRS to validate the integrity of the data being received from the site. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Sullivan)
611 ACOMS conduct cyber defense activities in remote Arctic location
