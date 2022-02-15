Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    611th ACOMS braves Arctic Circle for cyber resilience mission [Image 7 of 10]

    611th ACOMS braves Arctic Circle for cyber resilience mission

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Sullivan 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Jake Spuller, left, the 611th Air Communications Squadron Special Missions Flight Commander; Brandon Baldwin, center, 611th ACOMS Mission Defense Team System Administrator; and Senior Airman Samuel Ackerman, right, a 611th ACOMS Mission Defense Team operator, perform cybersecurity measures at a Long Range Radar Site in Utqiagvik, Alaska, Feb. 15, 2022. The 611th ACOMS visited the LRRS to validate the integrity of the data being received from the site. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Sullivan)

    Date Taken: 02.15.2022
    Date Posted: 02.17.2022 20:58
    Photo ID: 7056952
    VIRIN: 220215-F-UN330-1244
    Resolution: 4709x7063
    Size: 27.7 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 611th ACOMS braves Arctic Circle for cyber resilience mission [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Patrick Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    611 ACOMS conduct cyber defense activities in remote Arctic location

    JBER

