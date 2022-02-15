611th ACOMS braves Arctic Circle for cyber resilience mission

U.S. Air Force Capt. Jake Spuller, left, the 611th Air Communications Squadron Special Missions Flight Commander; Brandon Baldwin, center, 611th ACOMS Mission Defense Team System Administrator; and Senior Airman Samuel Ackerman, right, a 611th ACOMS Mission Defense Team operator, perform cybersecurity measures at a Long Range Radar Site in Utqiagvik, Alaska, Feb. 15, 2022. The 611th ACOMS visited the LRRS to validate the integrity of the data being received from the site. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Sullivan)

