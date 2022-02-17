NORAD/NORTHCOM Leaders Recognize Missouri National Guard Soldier on Southwest Border Mission

U.S. Air Force Gen. Glen VanHerck, Commander, North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command, presents a challenge coin to Sgt. David Ewald of the Missouri National Guard’s 3175th Chemical Company currently deployed to McAllen, Texas, Feb. 7, 2022. Ewald, one of the National Guard service members deployed in an active-duty status under USNORTHCOM, was recognized by Gen. VanHerck for accomplishments during his deployment in support of the Southwest border mission. U.S. Northern Command is providing Mobile Surveillance Camera operators, Intelligence analysts, and aviation support operations to the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Customs and Border Protection to secure the Southern border of the United States. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Lerone Simmons)

