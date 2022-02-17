Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NORAD/NORTHCOM Leaders Meet with Puerto Rico Guardsmen Supporting Southwest Border Mission [Image 2 of 4]

    NORAD/NORTHCOM Leaders Meet with Puerto Rico Guardsmen Supporting Southwest Border Mission

    MCALLEN, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Griffin 

    Joint Task Force North

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Glen VanHerck, Commander, North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command, and U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. James Porterfield, NORAD and USNORTHCOM Command Senior Enlisted Leader, present a challenge coin to Task Force East’s Sgt. Luis D. Montalvo of the Puerto Rico National Guard’s 755th Transportation Company, during a visit to McAllen, Texas, Feb. 7, 2022. General VanHerck and Sgt. Maj. Porterfield visited with National Guard service members deployed to McAllen, Texas, working in an active-duty status under USNORTHCOM and presented awards for their efforts supporting the Southwest border mission. U.S. Northern Command is providing Mobile Surveillance Camera operators, Intelligence analysts, and aviation support operations to the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Customs and Border Protection to secure the Southern border of the United States. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Lerone Simmons)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2022
    Date Posted: 02.17.2022 20:13
    Photo ID: 7056927
    VIRIN: 220217-A-IB888-0252
    Resolution: 3069x2362
    Size: 619.34 KB
    Location: MCALLEN, TX, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NORAD/NORTHCOM Leaders Meet with Puerto Rico Guardsmen Supporting Southwest Border Mission [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Scott Griffin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NORAD/NORTHCOM Leaders Meet with Partner Agencies on Southwest Border Mission
    NORAD/NORTHCOM Leaders Meet with Puerto Rico Guardsmen Supporting Southwest Border Mission
    NORAD/NORTHCOM Leaders Meet with National Guard Troops Supporting Southwest Border Mission
    NORAD/NORTHCOM Leaders Recognize Missouri National Guard Soldier on Southwest Border Mission

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Air Force General Vanherck Commander

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT