U.S. Air Force Gen. Glen VanHerck, Commander, North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command, and U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. James Porterfield, NORAD and USNORTHCOM Command Senior Enlisted Leader, present a challenge coin to Task Force East’s Sgt. Luis D. Montalvo of the Puerto Rico National Guard’s 755th Transportation Company, during a visit to McAllen, Texas, Feb. 7, 2022. General VanHerck and Sgt. Maj. Porterfield visited with National Guard service members deployed to McAllen, Texas, working in an active-duty status under USNORTHCOM and presented awards for their efforts supporting the Southwest border mission. U.S. Northern Command is providing Mobile Surveillance Camera operators, Intelligence analysts, and aviation support operations to the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Customs and Border Protection to secure the Southern border of the United States. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Lerone Simmons)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.17.2022 Date Posted: 02.17.2022 20:13 Photo ID: 7056927 VIRIN: 220217-A-IB888-0252 Resolution: 3069x2362 Size: 619.34 KB Location: MCALLEN, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NORAD/NORTHCOM Leaders Meet with Puerto Rico Guardsmen Supporting Southwest Border Mission [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Scott Griffin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.