NORAD/NORTHCOM Leaders Meet with Partner Agencies on Southwest Border Mission

U.S. Air Force Gen. Glen VanHerck, Commander, North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command, U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. James Porterfield, NORAD and USNORTHCOM Command Senior Enlisted Leader, and Command Sgt. Maj. Kristopher Dyer, Joint Task Force North Command Senior Enlisted Leader, receive a briefing from U.S. Border Patrol Chief Patrol agents at McAllen, Texas, Feb. 7, 2022. The leadership team toured the location and met with National Guard service members deployed in an active-duty status under USNORTHCOM. U.S. Northern Command is providing Mobile Surveillance Camera operators, Intelligence analysts, and aviation support operations to the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Customs and Border Protection to secure the Southern border of the United States. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Lerone Simmons)

