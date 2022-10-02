Tanker fuel sustains stealth fighters in the night

A 199th Fighter Squadron F-22 Raptor approaches a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 203rd Air Refueling Squadron during a training sortie Feb. 10, 2022, near the coast of Oahu, Hawaii. The Hawaii Air National Guard aviators conducted their training at night to validate their control and maneuvering proficiencies in low-light conditions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. John Linzmeier)

