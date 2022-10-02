Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tanker fuel sustains stealth fighters in the night [Image 16 of 18]

    Tanker fuel sustains stealth fighters in the night

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. John Linzmeier 

    154th Wing Public Affairs - Hawaii Air National Guard

    A 199th Fighter Squadron F-22 Raptor approaches a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 203rd Air Refueling Squadron Feb. 10, 2022, near the coast of Oahu, Hawaii. Flying after dark exposes Airmen to conditions which may be experienced in support of around-the-clock combat operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. John Linzmeier)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2022
    Date Posted: 02.17.2022 19:36
    Photo ID: 7056893
    VIRIN: 220210-Z-GR156-0571
    Resolution: 4528x3016
    Size: 3.08 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tanker fuel sustains stealth fighters in the night [Image 18 of 18], by SSgt John Linzmeier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Tanker fuel sustains stealth fighters in the night
    Tanker fuel sustains stealth fighters in the night
    Tanker fuel sustains stealth fighters in the night
    Tanker fuel sustains stealth fighters in the night
    Tanker fuel sustains stealth fighters in the night
    Tanker fuel sustains stealth fighters in the night
    Tanker fuel sustains stealth fighters in the night
    Tanker fuel sustains stealth fighters in the night
    Tanker fuel sustains stealth fighters in the night
    Tanker fuel sustains stealth fighters in the night
    Tanker fuel sustains stealth fighters in the night
    Tanker fuel sustains stealth fighters in the night
    Tanker fuel sustains stealth fighters in the night
    Tanker fuel sustains stealth fighters in the night
    Tanker fuel sustains stealth fighters in the night
    Tanker fuel sustains stealth fighters in the night
    Tanker fuel sustains stealth fighters in the night
    Tanker fuel sustains stealth fighters in the night

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Stratotanker
    Hawaii Air National Guard
    F-22 Raptor
    Night Flying

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT