    49th Military Police Brigade welcomes new commander [Image 4 of 4]

    49th Military Police Brigade welcomes new commander

    SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2022

    Photo by Sgt. John Stephens 

    California National Guard Primary   

    The 49th Military Police Brigade welcomes incoming Brigade Commander U.S. Army Lt. Col. Eric Sharyer and honors outgoing Brigade Commander Col. Marlena Decelle at the Sgt. 1st Class Lawson Memorial Armory in Fairfield, California Jan. 29, 2022. With command and control of nearly 2,500 citizen-soldiers, the 49th MP Brigade is the largest brigade-sized unit in the California National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. John Stephens)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 49th Military Police Brigade welcomes new commander [Image 4 of 4], by SGT John Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NGB
    California National Guard
    49th Military Police Brigade
    National Guard
    Cal Guard

