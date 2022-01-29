49th Military Police Brigade welcomes new commander

The 49th Military Police Brigade welcomes incoming Brigade Commander U.S. Army Lt. Col. Eric Sharyer and honors outgoing Brigade Commander Col. Marlena Decelle at the Sgt. 1st Class Lawson Memorial Armory in Fairfield, California Jan. 29, 2022. With command and control of nearly 2,500 citizen-soldiers, the 49th MP Brigade is the largest brigade-sized unit in the California National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. John Stephens)

