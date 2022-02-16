Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cal Guard's 49th Military Police Brigade welcomes new commander

    49th Military Police Brigade welcomes new commander

    02.16.2022

    SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2022

    Story by Staff Sgt. Kimberly Hill 

    California National Guard Primary   

    SACRAMENTO, Calif –The 49th Military Police Brigade welcomed their new commander, U.S. Army Lt. Col. Eric W. Sharyer and honored their outgoing commander, Lt. Col. Marlena A. Decelle, during a change-of-command ceremony in Fairfield, California, Jan. 29, 2022.

    “The officers, NCOs and Soldiers of this brigade are some of the most professional and committed individuals that I have ever had the privilege to serve with,” said Decelle.

    Decelle took command of the brigade in March 2020, at the very beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. She oversaw operations of her Soldiers at testing sites, food banks, as well as activations during civil unrest and wildfires.

    “This is one of the best experiences of my career,” she said.
    The 49th Military Police Brigade has nearly 2,500 Soldiers under its command with subordinate units throughout the state. The brigade has deployed in support of Operation Desert Storm, Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom, as well as domestic missions such as wildfires and COVID-19 support.

    Sharyer, served under the 49th MP brigade since 2000, and was serving as the deputy commander of the brigade before being chosen to assume command. He has served in multiple tours overseas, including Kosovo, Afghanistan, and Iraq.

    “I wouldn’t be here without the mentorship of the Soldiers that I've been working with for the past 21 years,” said Sharyer

    After expressing his gratitude for the mentorship of those he served with, as well as the outgoing commander, Decelle, Sharyer thanked the Soldiers of his unit.

    “Soldiers of the 49th you’ve always been there, our motto is always ready, and you have been ready.”

