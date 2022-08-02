A line of Strykers await upgrades of Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station-Javelin and the Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station Feb. 8 at Fort Carson, Colorado. The fielding of the new system, which replaces the Remote Weapon Station, is part of a larger effort to give Strykers more lethal capabilities. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Gabrielle Pena)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2022 18:01
|Photo ID:
|7056763
|VIRIN:
|220208-A-AU561-015
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|15.03 MB
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
This work, A Modernized Army: 2SBCT upgrades Strykers with lethal weapons system [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Gabrielle Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
A Modernized Army: 2SBCT upgrades Strykers with lethal weapons system
