    A Modernized Army: 2SBCT upgrades Strykers with lethal weapons system [Image 3 of 3]

    A Modernized Army: 2SBCT upgrades Strykers with lethal weapons system

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Gabrielle Pena 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division Public Affairs

    A line of Strykers await upgrades of Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station-Javelin and the Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station Feb. 8 at Fort Carson, Colorado. The fielding of the new system, which replaces the Remote Weapon Station, is part of a larger effort to give Strykers more lethal capabilities. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Gabrielle Pena)

    Date Taken: 02.08.2022
    Date Posted: 02.17.2022 18:01
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Modernized Army: 2SBCT upgrades Strykers with lethal weapons system [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Gabrielle Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

