Sgt. Joshua Carroll, infantryman with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, prepares a weapon for mounting onto a Stryker during Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station-Javelin and the Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station fielding and training Feb. 8 at Fort Carson, Colorado. The fielding of the new system, which replaces the Remote Weapon Station, is part of a larger effort to give Strykers more lethal capabilities. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Gabrielle Pena)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.08.2022 Date Posted: 02.17.2022 18:01 Photo ID: 7056760 VIRIN: 220208-A-AU561-008 Resolution: 6400x4200 Size: 10.14 MB Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A Modernized Army: 2SBCT upgrades Strykers with lethal weapons system [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Gabrielle Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.