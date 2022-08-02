Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Modernized Army: 2SBCT upgrades Strykers with lethal weapons system [Image 1 of 3]

    A Modernized Army: 2SBCT upgrades Strykers with lethal weapons system

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Gabrielle Pena 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Sgt. Joshua Carroll, infantryman with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, prepares a weapon for mounting onto a Stryker during Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station-Javelin and the Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station fielding and training Feb. 8 at Fort Carson, Colorado. The fielding of the new system, which replaces the Remote Weapon Station, is part of a larger effort to give Strykers more lethal capabilities. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Gabrielle Pena)

    Date Taken: 02.08.2022
    Date Posted: 02.17.2022 18:01
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US 
