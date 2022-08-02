A Modernized Army: 2SBCT upgrades Strykers with lethal weapons system

Soldiers with 3rd Squadron, 61st Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, train on the Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station-Javelin and the Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station Feb. 8 at Fort Carson, Colorado. The fielding of the new system, which replaces the Remote Weapon Station, is part of a larger effort to give Strykers more lethal capabilities. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Gabrielle Pena)

