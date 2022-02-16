Captain Micheal A. Healy wreath-laying ceremony

U.S. Revenue Cutter Service Capt. Micheal A. Healy’s headstone as shown at the Holy Cross Cemetery in Colma, Calif., Feb. 16, 2022. In 1864 Healy applied for a commission in the U.S. Revenue Marine and was accepted as a Third Lieutenant, his commission being signed by President Abraham Lincoln. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Hunter Schnabel)

