    Captain Micheal A. Healy wreath-laying ceremony [Image 3 of 6]

    Captain Micheal A. Healy wreath-laying ceremony

    COLMA, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Hunter Schnabel 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    The Coast Guard Base Alameda, color guard team prepare for wreath-laying ceremony, for Revenue Cutter Service Capt. Micheal A. Healy at the Holy Cross Cemetery in Colma, Calif., Feb. 16, 2022. Healy, commanding officer of the cutters Chandler, Corwin, Bear, McCulloch and Thetis, became a legend enforcing federal law along Alaska's 20,000 mile coastline. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Hunter Schnabel)

    VIRIN: 220216-G-FD022-1003
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Captain Micheal A. Healy wreath-laying ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Hunter Schnabel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ceremony
    Healy
    USCG
    California
    USRCS

