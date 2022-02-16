Captain Micheal A. Healy wreath-laying ceremony

The Coast Guard Base Alameda, color guard team prepare for wreath-laying ceremony, for Revenue Cutter Service Capt. Micheal A. Healy at the Holy Cross Cemetery in Colma, Calif., Feb. 16, 2022. Healy, commanding officer of the cutters Chandler, Corwin, Bear, McCulloch and Thetis, became a legend enforcing federal law along Alaska's 20,000 mile coastline. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Hunter Schnabel)

