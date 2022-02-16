Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Captain Micheal A. Healy wreath-laying ceremony [Image 4 of 6]

    Captain Micheal A. Healy wreath-laying ceremony

    COLMA, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Hunter Schnabel 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    U.S. Revenue Cutter Service Capt. Micheal A. Healy’s headstone as shown at the Holy Cross Cemetery in Colma, Calif., Feb. 16, 2022. In 1864 Healy applied for a commission in the U.S. Revenue Marine and was accepted as a Third Lieutenant, his commission being signed by President Abraham Lincoln. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Hunter Schnabel)

