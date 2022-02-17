Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Savannah Roy 

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    Lt. Col. Jeffrey Paulus, the commander of the 3rd Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, presents Lothar “Joe” Funke with his gold spurs at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, Feb. 17. Funke was awarded his gold spurs 50 years after serving in the Vietnam War from 1968-1969. The “Order of the Spur” is a timeless cavalry tradition that allows Soldiers to earn gold spurs by serving in combat, or earn silver spurs by successfully completing a unit spur ride event. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Savannah Roy/ 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2022
    Date Posted: 02.17.2022 17:23
    Photo ID: 7056691
    VIRIN: 220217-A-CE555-509
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 6.88 MB
    Location: HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade hosts a "spur" of the moment ceremony at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia. [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Savannah Roy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Order of the Spur
    Vietnam Veteran
    combat veteran
    gold spurs
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield

