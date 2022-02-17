The 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade hosts a "spur" of the moment ceremony at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia.

Lt. Col. Jeffrey Paulus, the commander of the 3rd Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, presents Lothar “Joe” Funke with his gold spurs at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, Feb. 17. Funke was awarded his gold spurs 50 years after serving in the Vietnam War from 1968-1969. The “Order of the Spur” is a timeless cavalry tradition that allows Soldiers to earn gold spurs by serving in combat, or earn silver spurs by successfully completing a unit spur ride event. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Savannah Roy/ 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade Public Affairs)

