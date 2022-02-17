Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade hosts a "spur" of the moment ceremony at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia. [Image 2 of 6]

    The 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade hosts a &quot;spur&quot; of the moment ceremony at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia.

    HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Savannah Roy 

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    A Soldier holds a tray containing a pair of gold spurs and the “Order of the Gold Spur” prior to a ceremony honoring Lothar “Joe” Funke, a U.S. Army Vietnam War Veteran, at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, Feb. 17. The “Order of the Spur” is a timeless cavalry tradition that allows Soldiers to earn gold spurs by serving in combat, or earn silver spurs by successfully completing a unit spur ride event. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Savannah Roy/ 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2022
    Date Posted: 02.17.2022 17:23
    Photo ID: 7056688
    VIRIN: 220217-A-CE555-476
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 4.24 MB
    Location: HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade hosts a "spur" of the moment ceremony at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia. [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Savannah Roy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade hosts a &quot;spur&quot; of the moment ceremony at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia.
    The 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade hosts a &quot;spur&quot; of the moment ceremony at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia.
    The 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade hosts a &quot;spur&quot; of the moment ceremony at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia.
    The 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade hosts a &quot;spur&quot; of the moment ceremony at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia.
    The 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade hosts a &quot;spur&quot; of the moment ceremony at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia.
    The 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade hosts a &quot;spur&quot; of the moment ceremony at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    The 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade hosts a "spur" of the moment ceremony at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Order of the Spur
    Vietnam Veteran
    combat veteran
    gold spurs
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT