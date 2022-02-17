The 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade hosts a "spur" of the moment ceremony at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia.

Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, stand in formation to witness Lothar “Joe” Funke, a U.S. Army Vietnam War Veteran, receive his gold spurs after 50 years, Feb. 17 at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia. The “Order of the Spur” is a timeless cavalry tradition that allows Soldiers to earn gold spurs by serving in combat, or earn silver spurs by successfully completing a unit spur ride event. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Savannah Roy/ 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade Public Affairs)

