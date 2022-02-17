Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spc. McKinley Noel - Combat Engineer [Image 3 of 3]

    Spc. McKinley Noel - Combat Engineer

    ITALY

    02.17.2022

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Alexander Henninger  

    AFN Vicenza

    Spc. McKinley Noel, a Combat Engineer assigned to 54th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade, poses for a portrait at a range in Aviano, Italy on February 17, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Alexander Henninger)

    TAGS

    portrait
    Sky Soldiers
    paratrooper
    airborne
    173rd
    people first

