Spc. McKinley Noel, a Combat Engineer assigned to 54th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade, poses for a portrait at a range in Northern Italy on February 17, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Alexander Henninger)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2022 14:14
|Photo ID:
|7056437
|VIRIN:
|220217-A-LJ797-180
|Resolution:
|5886x3924
|Size:
|11.97 MB
|Location:
|IT
|Hometown:
|LAWTON, OK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Spc. McKinley Noel - Combat Engineer [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Alexander Henninger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT