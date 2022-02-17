Sgt. Nicholas Utt, an Infantryman assigned to 1st Battalion, 503rd Parachute Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, poses for a portrait at a range in Northern Italy on February 17, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Alexander Henninger)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2022 14:14
|Photo ID:
|7056436
|VIRIN:
|220217-A-LJ797-065
|Resolution:
|5596x3731
|Size:
|9.96 MB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Ammo Shed [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Alexander Henninger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
