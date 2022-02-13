220213-N-TO573-1184 KRKA, CROATIA, (Feb. 13, 2022) Senior Chief Logistics Specialist Darren Hall, from Detroit, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), tours Krka National Park during a scheduled port visit to Split, Croatia, Feb. 13, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security, and defend U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Charles Blaine)

