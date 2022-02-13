220213-N-GP384-1029 SPLIT, CROATIA, (Feb. 13, 2022) Yeoman 2nd Class Andrea Ordonezfunez, left, from Atlanta, and Yeoman 3rd Class Alize Maes, from Boise, Idaho, clear space for a garden during a community relations event in Split, Croatia, Feb. 13, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security, and defend U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jack Hoppe)

