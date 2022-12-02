220212-N-ZE328-1209 DUBROVNIK, CROATIA (Feb. 12, 2022) Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class Justin Vasquez, from Ogdensburg, New Jersey, studies religious artifacts at the Dominican Monastery Museum in Dubrovnik during a scheduled port visit to Split, Croatia, Feb. 12, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security, and defend U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelsey Trinh)

