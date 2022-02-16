U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Alan Chancellor, a rifleman with 2d Battalion, 7th Marines, applies foliage to his equipment during Jungle Warfare Exercise 22 in the Northern Training Area, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 16, 2022. JWX 22 is large-scale field training exercise focused on leveraging the integrated capabilities of joint and allied partners to strengthen all-domain awareness, maneuver, and fires across a distributed maritime environment. 2/7 is forward-deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division as a part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jackson Dukes)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.16.2022 Date Posted: 02.17.2022 07:07 Photo ID: 7055776 VIRIN: 220216-M-JD525-010 Resolution: 3648x5472 Size: 10.8 MB Location: NORTHERN TRAINING AREA, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JWX 22 [Image 17 of 17], by Cpl Jackson Dukes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.