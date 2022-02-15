Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JWX 22 [Image 1 of 17]

    JWX 22

    CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.15.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Jackson Dukes 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 2d Battalion, 7th Marines, load a CH-53E Super Stallion during Jungle Warfare Exercise 22 on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 15, 2022. JWX 22 is large-scale field training exercise focused on leveraging the integrated capabilities of joint and allied partners to strengthen all-domain awareness, maneuver, and fires across a distributed maritime environment. 2/7 is forward-deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division as a part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jackson Dukes)

    Date Taken: 02.15.2022
    Date Posted: 02.17.2022 07:08
    Photo ID: 7055768
    VIRIN: 220215-M-JD525-002
    Resolution: 4207x2805
    Size: 4.49 MB
    Location: CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JWX 22 [Image 17 of 17], by Cpl Jackson Dukes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Okinawa
    Camp Schwab
    JWX 22
    Jungle Warfare Exercise 22
    Nothern Training Area

