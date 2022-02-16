U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Seth McAnally, an infantry platoon commander, with 2d Battalion, 7th Marines, conducts a patrol during Jungle Warfare Exercise 22 in the Northern Training Area, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 16, 2022. JWX 22 is large-scale field training exercise focused on leveraging the integrated capabilities of joint and allied partners to strengthen all-domain awareness, maneuver, and fires across a distributed maritime environment. 2/7 is forward-deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division as a part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jackson Dukes)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2022 07:08
|Photo ID:
|7055773
|VIRIN:
|220216-M-JD525-007
|Resolution:
|4138x2759
|Size:
|6.04 MB
|Location:
|NORTHERN TRAINING AREA, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, JWX 22 [Image 17 of 17], by Cpl Jackson Dukes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT