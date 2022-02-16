100 AMXS maintains AR capability

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron insert a hose into the engine of a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 16, 2022. The 100th AMXS ensures the KC-135 is able to provide rapid global mobility and aerial refueling capability to the U.S. Air Force and NATO partners and allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Alvaro Villagomez)

