U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron insert a hose into the engine of a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 16, 2022. The 100th AMXS ensures the KC-135 is able to provide rapid global mobility and aerial refueling capability to the U.S. Air Force and NATO partners and allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Alvaro Villagomez)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2022 06:27
|Photo ID:
|7055751
|VIRIN:
|220216-F-AB266-1005
|Resolution:
|5771x3847
|Size:
|4.91 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, ENG, GB
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|3
This work, 100 AMXS maintains AR capability [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Alvaro Villagomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT