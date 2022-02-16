Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    100th AMXS maintains AR capability [Image 3 of 4]

    100th AMXS maintains AR capability

    RAF MILDENHALL, ENG, UNITED KINGDOM

    02.16.2022

    Photo by Airman Alvaro Villagomez 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron set the engine cover back on a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft at Royal Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 16, 2022. The 100th AMXS ensures the KC-135 is able to provide rapid global mobility and aerial refueling capability to the U.S. Air Force and NATO partners and allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Alvaro Villagomez)

    Date Taken: 02.16.2022
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, ENG, GB
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 100th AMXS maintains AR capability [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Alvaro Villagomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    UK
    RAF Mildenhall
    100th Air Refueling Wing
    100 ARW

