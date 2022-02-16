U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Cory Richards and Airman 1st Class Dante Downs, 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron aircraft hydraulics systems journeyman, review instructions to ensure proper methods are used at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 16, 2022. The 100th AMXS ensures the KC-135 is able to provide rapid global mobility and aerial refueling capability to the U.S. Air Force and NATO partners and allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Alvaro Villagomez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.16.2022 Date Posted: 02.17.2022 06:27 Photo ID: 7055749 VIRIN: 220216-F-AB266-1002 Resolution: 6911x4936 Size: 9.04 MB Location: RAF MILDENHALL, ENG, GB Web Views: 5 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 100th AMXS maintains AR capability [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Alvaro Villagomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.