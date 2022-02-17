SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 17, 2022) Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class Russell Zambrano, left, from Miami, Florida, Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 3rd Class Michah Allen, front, from Seffner, Florida, and Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 2nd Class Michael Carter, from Hanford, California, fight a simulated fuel fire during an Engineering Training Team drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105). Dewey is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 and is underway supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific. CTF 71/DESRON 15 is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin A. Lewis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.17.2022 Date Posted: 02.17.2022 02:43 Photo ID: 7055550 VIRIN: 220217-N-TR141-0104 Resolution: 3712x5568 Size: 2.62 MB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Hometown: HANFORD, CA, US Hometown: MIAMI, FL, US Hometown: SEFFNER, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Dewey Engineering Drill [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Benjamin Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.