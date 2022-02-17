Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    02.17.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Benjamin Lewis 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 17, 2022) Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 3rd Class Rebecca Shafer, from Groves, Texas simulates a fuel fire during an Engineering Training Team drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105). Dewey is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 and is underway supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific. CTF 71/DESRON 15 is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin A. Lewis)

    Date Taken: 02.17.2022
    Date Posted: 02.17.2022 02:42
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Hometown: GROVES, TX, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Dewey Engineering Drill [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Benjamin Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    fuel
    training
    ETT
    engineering training team
    class bravo fire

