SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 17, 2022) Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 3rd Class Rebecca Shafer, from Groves, Texas simulates a fuel fire during an Engineering Training Team drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105). Dewey is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 and is underway supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific. CTF 71/DESRON 15 is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin A. Lewis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.17.2022 Date Posted: 02.17.2022 02:42 Photo ID: 7055544 VIRIN: 220217-N-TR141-0060 Resolution: 2651x3712 Size: 959.39 KB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Hometown: GROVES, TX, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Dewey Engineering Drill [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Benjamin Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.