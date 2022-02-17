SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 17, 2022) Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 3rd Class Rebecca Shafer, from Groves, Texas simulates a fuel fire during an Engineering Training Team drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105). Dewey is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 and is underway supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific. CTF 71/DESRON 15 is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin A. Lewis)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2022 02:42
|Photo ID:
|7055544
|VIRIN:
|220217-N-TR141-0060
|Resolution:
|2651x3712
|Size:
|959.39 KB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Hometown:
|GROVES, TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Dewey Engineering Drill [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Benjamin Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
