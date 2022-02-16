SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 16, 2022) Airman Ousainou Jammeh, from Atlanta, conducts maintenance on a MH-60R helicopter assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105). Dewey is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 and is underway supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific. CTF 71/DESRON 15 is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin A. Lewis)
|02.16.2022
|02.17.2022 02:43
|7055549
|220216-N-TR141-0014
|3128x4379
|1.84 MB
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|ATLANTA, GA, US
|3
|0
This work, HSM-51 Conducts Maintenance Aboard USS Dewey [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Benjamin Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
