    HSM-51 Conducts Maintenance Aboard USS Dewey [Image 4 of 5]

    HSM-51 Conducts Maintenance Aboard USS Dewey

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    02.16.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Benjamin Lewis 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 16, 2022) Airman Ousainou Jammeh, from Atlanta, conducts maintenance on a MH-60R helicopter assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105). Dewey is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 and is underway supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific. CTF 71/DESRON 15 is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin A. Lewis)

