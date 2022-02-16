Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ramstein Tax Center offers free assistance to KMC

    Ramstein Tax Center offers free assistance to KMC

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    02.16.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Airman 1st Class Zachary Davis, 86th Comptroller Squadron military pay technician, fills out a tax form at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 16, 2022. The Ramstein Tax Center is looking for volunteers to assist members of the Kaiserslautern Military Community file their returns during the 2022 tax season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

    Date Taken: 02.16.2022
    Date Posted: 02.17.2022 02:57
    Photo ID: 7055546
    VIRIN: 220216-F-JM042-1073
    Resolution: 5304x3412
    Size: 3.9 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ramstein Tax Center offers free assistance to KMC [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Germany
    86th Airlift Wing
    Ramstein Air Base
    86 AW
    Ramstein Tax Center
    Tax Season 2022

