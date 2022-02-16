Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ramstein Tax Center offers free assistance to KMC

    Ramstein Tax Center offers free assistance to KMC

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    02.16.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    The Ramstein Tax Center officially opened Feb. 16, 2022 at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. The Tax Center located at the 86th Airlift Wing Legal office is offering a free tax service to members of the Kaiserslautern Military Community who fall under the Status of Forces Agreement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ramstein Tax Center offers free assistance to KMC, by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Germany
    86th Airlift Wing
    Ramstein Air Base
    86 AW
    Ramstein Tax Center
    Tax Season 2022

