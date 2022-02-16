Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ramstein Tax Center offers free assistance to Airmen and families [Image 2 of 3]

    Ramstein Tax Center offers free assistance to Airmen and families

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    02.16.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Ashley Hartshorn, officer in charge of the Ramstein Tax Center, assists a client prepare their taxes at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 16, 2022. Hartshorn and six other volunteers are standing by to help members of the Kaiserslautern Military Community with their taxes and 2022 returns. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

    Germany
    86th Airlift Wing
    Ramstein Air Base
    86 AW
    Ramstein Tax Center
    Tax Season 2022

