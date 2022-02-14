A U.S. Army Paratrooper assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division prepares to depart Pope Army Airfield, N.C. Feb. 14, 2022. The 82nd Airborne Division is being deployed to reassure our NATO allies, deter any potential aggression against NATO’s eastern flank, train with host-nation forces, and contribute to a wide range of contingencies. (U.S. Army photo Sgt. Hunter Garcia)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.14.2022 Date Posted: 02.16.2022 21:14 Photo ID: 7055323 VIRIN: 220214-A-NG416-0317 Resolution: 9504x6336 Size: 49.23 MB Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Immediate Response Force Mobilizes [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Hunter Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.