A U.S. Army Paratrooper assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division prepares to depart Pope Army Airfield, N.C. Feb. 14, 2022. The 82nd Airborne Division is being deployed to reassure our NATO allies, deter any potential aggression against NATO’s eastern flank, train with host-nation forces, and contribute to a wide range of contingencies. (U.S. Army photo Sgt. Hunter Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2022 21:14
|Photo ID:
|7055319
|VIRIN:
|220214-A-NG416-0224
|Resolution:
|9504x6336
|Size:
|41.94 MB
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Immediate Response Force Mobilizes [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Hunter Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
