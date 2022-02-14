Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Immediate Response Force Mobilizes [Image 1 of 3]

    Immediate Response Force Mobilizes

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Hunter Garcia 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment   

    A U.S. Army Paratrooper assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division prepares to depart Pope Army Airfield, N.C. Feb. 14, 2022. The 82nd Airborne Division is being deployed to reassure our NATO allies, deter any potential aggression against NATO’s eastern flank, train with host-nation forces, and contribute to a wide range of contingencies. (U.S. Army photo Sgt. Hunter Garcia)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2022
    Date Posted: 02.16.2022 21:14
    Photo ID: 7055319
    VIRIN: 220214-A-NG416-0224
    Resolution: 9504x6336
    Size: 41.94 MB
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Immediate Response Force Mobilizes [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Hunter Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Immediate Response Force Mobilizes
    Immediate Response Force Mobilizes
    Immediate Response Force Mobilizes

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    82nd Airborne Division
    Airborne
    All American
    EuropeanSupport2022
    supporteuropartallies

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT