Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall (left) congratulates Andrew Hunter, the new assistant secretary of the Air Force for acquisition, technology and logistics after a ceremonial swearing-in ceremony at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., Feb. 15, 2022. Hunter will oversee an annual budget in excess of $54 billion for more than 50 acquisition programs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Wayne Clark)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2022 16:12
|Photo ID:
|7054905
|VIRIN:
|220215-F-AZ553-0063
|Resolution:
|3000x1963
|Size:
|3.83 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, assistant secretary of the Air Force Andrew Hunter ceremonial swearing-in ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by Wayne Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
