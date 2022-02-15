Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall (left) congratulates Andrew Hunter, the new assistant secretary of the Air Force for acquisition, technology and logistics after a ceremonial swearing-in ceremony at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., Feb. 15, 2022. Hunter will oversee an annual budget in excess of $54 billion for more than 50 acquisition programs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Wayne Clark)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.15.2022 Date Posted: 02.16.2022 16:12 Photo ID: 7054905 VIRIN: 220215-F-AZ553-0063 Resolution: 3000x1963 Size: 3.83 MB Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, assistant secretary of the Air Force Andrew Hunter ceremonial swearing-in ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by Wayne Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.