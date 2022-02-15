assistant secretary of the Air Force Andrew Hunter ceremonial swearing-in ceremony

Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall (left) administers the oath of office to Andrew Hunter, the new assistant secretary of the Air Force for acquisition, technology and logistics during his ceremonial swearing-in at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., Feb. 15, 2022. Hunter will oversee an annual budget in excess of $54 billion for more than 50 acquisition programs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Wayne Clark)

