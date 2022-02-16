Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NHNG hosts Gov. Chris Sununu and Executive Council [Image 3 of 3]

    CONCORD, NH, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Charles Johnston 

    Joint Force Headquarters - New Hampshire National Guard

    Maj. Paige Kamal, director of facilities, New Hampshire Army National Guard, addresses New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu and Executive Council during a breakfast meeting hosted in the state military reservation's new Heritage Room in Concord, New Hampshire, Feb. 16, 2022. The recently renovated hall contains various historical artificats, including the original Medal of Honor of New Hampshire native, Capt. Harl Pease Jr., an Army Air Corps pilot killed during World War II. The Hertiage Room rests in the original structure of the former Concord Arsenal, orginally used to store munitions circa 1880 before later being converted into a NHNG armory. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Charles Johnston)

    Date Taken: 02.16.2022
    Date Posted: 02.16.2022
    Location: CONCORD, NH, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NHNG hosts Gov. Chris Sununu and Executive Council [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Charles Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

