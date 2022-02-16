NHNG hosts Gov. Chris Sununu and Executive Council

Maj. Paige Kamal, director of facilities, New Hampshire Army National Guard, addresses New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu and Executive Council during a breakfast meeting hosted in the state military reservation's new Heritage Room in Concord, New Hampshire, Feb. 16, 2022. The recently renovated hall contains various historical artificats, including the original Medal of Honor of New Hampshire native, Capt. Harl Pease Jr., an Army Air Corps pilot killed during World War II. The Hertiage Room rests in the original structure of the former Concord Arsenal, orginally used to store munitions circa 1880 before later being converted into a NHNG armory. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Charles Johnston)

